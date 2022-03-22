Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

APWC opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

