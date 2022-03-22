Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $40.30 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $888.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,570. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

