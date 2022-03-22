Assura (LON:AGR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.04) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 82 ($1.08).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 67.05 ($0.88) on Monday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.49. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

