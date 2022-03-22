Atlantic Lithium’s (ALL) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Atlantic Lithium stock opened at GBX 39.40 ($0.52) on Monday. Atlantic Lithium has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.90 ($0.60). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.19. The company has a market capitalization of £226.06 million and a P/E ratio of -65.67.

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

