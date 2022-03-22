Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 106.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 54.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

