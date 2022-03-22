Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 598 ($7.87) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.13.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.0073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

