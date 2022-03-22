Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AWX opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14. Avalon has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.07.

About Avalon (Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

