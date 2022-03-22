Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will announce $71.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.50 million and the lowest is $69.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year sales of $296.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.94. 54,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,276. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

