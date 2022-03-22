AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 8.03 and last traded at 8.10. 1,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 955,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 9.94.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

