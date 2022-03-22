AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.84.

Several research firms recently commented on AVRO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AVROBIO by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

