Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 9%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) was down 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 76,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 63,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)
