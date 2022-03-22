Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 9%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) was down 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 76,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 63,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

