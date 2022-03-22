Badger DAO Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $101.15 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.07 or 0.00018834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

