Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF remained flat at $$23.08 during midday trading on Monday. 7,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.