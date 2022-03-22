Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $38.41.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.