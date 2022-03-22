Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $38.41.
In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
