Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.54.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.