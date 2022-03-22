Bank of America Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Underperform

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FMC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

