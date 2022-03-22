Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 635 ($8.36).

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 590.50 ($7.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 600.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 614.46.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

