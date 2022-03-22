Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of BXRX stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 326,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.25. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

