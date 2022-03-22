Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.40 ($112.53).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €77.44 ($85.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

