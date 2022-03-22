Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.40 ($112.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.44 ($85.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($110.35).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

