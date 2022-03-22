BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) CEO Jeffery Crivello Sells 3,853 Shares

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffery Crivello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Jeffery Crivello sold 1,085 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $16,557.10.

BBQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,212. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BBQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BBQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BBQ by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BBQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BBQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBQ. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

