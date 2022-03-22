Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $72.82 on Tuesday, hitting $993.98. 35,083,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,281,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $894.25 and its 200 day moving average is $938.79. The company has a market capitalization of $998.22 billion, a PE ratio of 191.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.