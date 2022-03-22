Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 12,940 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,601,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,983,243 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

