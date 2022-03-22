Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,943,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 636,257 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,703,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,105,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,282. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

