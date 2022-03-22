Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,451,000 after purchasing an additional 308,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,467 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,590 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66.

