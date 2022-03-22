Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

