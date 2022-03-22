Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.56. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.