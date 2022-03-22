BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLU. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.29. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. As a group, analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

