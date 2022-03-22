BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.63

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 277517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLUSF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.