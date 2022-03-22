Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,233 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $80.19.

