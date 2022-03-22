Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. 17,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,657. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24.

