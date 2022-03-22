Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

BNFT stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $382.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

