Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.91 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $11.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $50.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $50.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $52.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.04. 2,371,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,656. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

