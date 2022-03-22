Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Raises Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Best Buy has increased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Best Buy to earn $10.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NYSE:BBY opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

