Beyond Finance Market Cap Achieves $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.30 or 0.07009454 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,873.83 or 0.99964045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042762 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

