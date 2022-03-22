Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500 at Berenberg Bank

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,140 ($15.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,750 ($23.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,605 ($21.13).

BYG opened at GBX 1,508 ($19.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,448.19. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,068 ($14.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.17).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

