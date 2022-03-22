Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will report sales of $853.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $857.46 million and the lowest is $849.10 million. Bilibili reported sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,204,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,237. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

