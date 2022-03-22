Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

TECH stock opened at $438.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $347.88 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

