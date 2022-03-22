Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Reaches $13.97 Million

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $597.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

