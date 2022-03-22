BlackCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $772.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016545 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,262,345 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.