BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,140,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 551,412 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Investment (Get Rating)
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
