Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Purchases $26,588.00 in Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $26,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BIGZ opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
