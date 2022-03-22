Blocknet Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00076188 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005135 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000942 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,567,264 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

