Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.08.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock worth $327,064. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $86,351,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.44. 10,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,770. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

