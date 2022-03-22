B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.13 ($8.23).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.02) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.90) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($308,056,872.04).
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.
