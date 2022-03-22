BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.05

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €58.05 ($63.79) and traded as low as €52.26 ($57.43). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €53.35 ($58.63), with a volume of 8,395,483 shares trading hands.

BNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €62.30 ($68.46) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.60 ($74.29).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.05.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.