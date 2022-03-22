Booking (BKNG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2022 – Booking is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $2,560.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $2,900.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,500.00.

2/25/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00.

2/24/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,161.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,335.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,361.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

