Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,726.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marlowe Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $24.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,161.39. 311,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,335.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2,361.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

