Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,726.46.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company.
In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $24.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,161.39. 311,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,335.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2,361.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booking (BKNG)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.