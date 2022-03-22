Boralex (TSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.97

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.97 and traded as high as C$39.05. Boralex shares last traded at C$38.48, with a volume of 160,618 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.23.

The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.50%.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

