Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.25% of M&T Bank worth $50,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 67,243 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 226.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 26.4% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,256,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.

MTB opened at $180.58 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

