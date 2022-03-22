Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $29.01 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,157 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $29,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $231.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.98 and a 200 day moving average of $217.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

